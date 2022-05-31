Lil Durk spent the Memorial Day holiday weekend getting some new tattoos. Durkio’s two new pieces included a large back tattoo of skill and another leg work showing “No Snitches Allowed” with a rat circled out in red.

The tattoo was created by @gangatattoo, including 8 artists putting in work on his body.

“Amazing whole back session in 8 hours for my bro @lildurk with my team @gangatattoola in @nopain.by.ganga,” wrote the celebrity tattoo artist who oversaw Durk’s latest. “8 tattoo artists in the same project we broke the record The amazing team @joseecd @yeyo_tattoos@claytattoos @raphaelbarrostattoos @theparsetattoo@johanartss @neil.tattoo.”

You can see his new work below.

Lil Durk shows off his new tattoos. pic.twitter.com/WPSKUM71oG — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 30, 2022