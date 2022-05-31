Tory Lanez had a rough 2021, with the allegations of shooting Megan Thee Stallion making headlines and making him one of the most hated men n the rap game. Now, it appears his issues with famous women have taken a back seat to new dating rumors between him and another well known celebrity.

Over the weekend, Lanez was spotted seated ringside with Madonna at the Barclays Center for the Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero in Brooklyn, with the two playfully conversing and at times even blocking the media present from snapping pics.

Nothing has been confirmed, but the pics of the unlikely duo has undoubtedly sparked dating rumors Lanez and the “Material Girl”.

Advertisement