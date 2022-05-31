The most iconic west coast rappers have joined forces for a collaborative project called Mt. Westmore, and on June 7, it’ll be ready for the world. Snoop Dogg revealed the news that along with himself Ice Cube, E-40, and TOO $HORT will be dropping a joint album just in time for the summer.

Snoop revealed the news on Instagram. He posted a trailer of their May 27 show in Oakland with a new song sampling Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson’s “Angel Dust,” which is also played in the clip, which The Game and Nas have famously used. for the caption, Snoop wrote, “June 7th,” in the caption. “The wait is over. BadMFs. @mtwestmore.”

Mt Westmore album release date confirmed!!

Hoping eminem is still in 🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/aEe4VgRHMC — EminemTV (@eminemtvdotcom) May 30, 2022

The west coast supergroup has recently released video for “Bad MF’s” with Snoop Dogg’s official YouTube channel listing the release date of April 20, 2022, in the video’s description but the group decided the reschedule the date and about an hour ago, Snoop announced the release date on Instagram with the caption: “June 7th. The wait is over. BadMFs.”

Mt. Westmore, which is expected to be here on June 7, will feature Eminem on a track titled “From Detroit To The LBC.”