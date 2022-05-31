Quintin Brunson went to social last week shortly after the school shooting tragedy in Uvalde, Texas and made it very clear to fans of ‘Abbot Elementary’, a fictional Philadelphia elementary school and the show she created and stars in, that there will not be an episode now and in the near future about school shootings “I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this.” She stated. After the May 24th Shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, Brunson said she was inundated with messages asking to incorporate a school shooting into “Abbott Elementary’ episodes after she Tweeted her thoughts on the school shootings saying “Sick to my stomach tonight over the love affair America has with guns. I read about gun violence often. My city and family have been affected by it. Gun violence is a constant, day after day problem. Mass shootings are only part of it. If you vote, demand more from the people you elected to change laws.” According to Brunson, multiple fans then asked for a school shooting episode of the show. She then went back to twitter stating “Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write. People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment.’ I can’t ask ‘are y’all ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no’,” wrote Brusnson on twitter, She also shared an anonymous request from her fans and then replied asking her followers to “Please use that energy to ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less, I’m begging you.

There have been 27 school shooting in the US this year and 119 since 2018, The second season of Abbot Elementary will premiere this fall on ABC.

