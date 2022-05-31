All Snoop Dogg fans in Australia, the Doggfather will have to reschedule your tour date. Snoop’s Australian arena tour has been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances, family obligations, and filming commitments.”

According to a statement by TEG MJR, the rescheduled dates will be targeted for February 2023.

“While we understand the disappointment with these shows moving back to 2023,” the statement continues, “we also respect Snoop’s decision and can’t wait to have the God Father of Rap finally back on Australian shores.”

Snoop Dogg has already taken us Bacc on Death Row, now he is getting us ready for A Death Row Summer. The Doggfather revealed that he will be releasing that album this summer and has dropped the single “Touch Away.”

“About to drop this Death Row summer album,” Snoop said online. “A Death Row Summer. New single just dropped last night. Check it out. We’ve been in the metaverse, now we back in the universe.”

You can hear the new single and check out the announcement below.