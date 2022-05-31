Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died in a car accident early Monday morning in Dallas. The cause of the crash and Gladney’s death remain under investigation.

The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FgN5T62q3I — NFL (@NFL) May 30, 2022

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

The crash took place around 2:28 a.m. Monday, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. A white vehicle was overturned when officers arrived. Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed two people — a male and a female — were dead.

Gladney was a first-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. The TCU product started 15 games his rookie season, collecting 81 total tackles, three passes defended, and one forced fumble.

“We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney,” the Vikings said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon.”