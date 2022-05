Tory Lanez and Madonna Spark Dating Rumors After Going to the Gervonta Davis Fight Together

Is Tory Lanez and Madonna an item? The two were spotted together over the weekend at the latest Gervonta Davis fight.

The two artists arrived together and Madonna attempted to hide her face with a fan as they walked into the arena. Later in the event, the two were sitting together.

The two had a prediction that Davis would win in the fourth round. The KO happened in the 6th.

Tory Lanez x Madonna at the fight lastnight pic.twitter.com/vXAFUnWn4G — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 29, 2022

OKAY THEN!! Looks like Tory Lanez and Madonna had a lil conversation going on at the Gervonta Davis fight and they needed a lil privacy!! 👀👀 📸: (@GettyImages) pic.twitter.com/gv09xoKy9B — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 30, 2022