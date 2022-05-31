This past weekend, Chicago slang spitter Chance The Rapper was acknowledged by music icon Anita Baker, who thanked Chance during a show for helping her acquire her masters.

Baker showed her thanks to CTR during a recent performance where he was in attendance. “You should say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry and by way of helping me, helping me to get a hold and ownership of my master recordings,” Baker said, pointing at Chance, who stood up and thanked the audience for the round of applause.

I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US 👸🏾 https://t.co/TFcWt3lZFj — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 29, 2022

“I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night,” Chance wrote on Twitter. “Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US.”

Had no idea you would be in our Midst.

Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes. Hope Ms. Essence enjoyed her Birthday

ABXO🎼♥️🎈 https://t.co/EvTiTTaEgM — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) May 29, 2022

Anita added, “Had no idea you would be in our Midst. Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes. Hope Ms. Essence enjoyed her Birthday ABXO.”