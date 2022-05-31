This past weekend, Chicago slang spitter Chance The Rapper was acknowledged by music icon Anita Baker, who thanked Chance during a show for helping her acquire her masters.
Baker showed her thanks to CTR during a recent performance where he was in attendance. “You should say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry and by way of helping me, helping me to get a hold and ownership of my master recordings,” Baker said, pointing at Chance, who stood up and thanked the audience for the round of applause.
“I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night,” Chance wrote on Twitter. “Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US.”
Anita added, “Had no idea you would be in our Midst. Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes. Hope Ms. Essence enjoyed her Birthday ABXO.”