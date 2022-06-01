Chlöe Bailey’s Capella Grey Cover Of “Gyalis” Turns Into The Official “Shemix”

Bronx R&B newcomer Capella Grey ups the ante on his 2021 summer smash “Gyalis.” After dropping the official “Gyalis” remix featuring R&B star Chris Brown and Dancehall star Popcaan, Grey returns with singer/songwriter Chlöe Bailey for the official “Shemix.”

Originally released as an impromptu live performance on Chlöe’s social media, the video quickly garnered over 3 million views and became an viral hit with celebrities such as Tracee Ellis Ross, SZA, Fivio Foreign and more all demanding an official version be released.

The rich melodies and playful energy of “Gyalis” have made this song synonymous with the summer. “Gyalis” explores Capella’s player side and Chlöe matches that energy, offering her own risqué bars over the instrumental that samples Juvenile’s iconic “Back That Azz Up.”

