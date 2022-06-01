CyHi Tha Prynce is known for being one of the best writers and freestylers in the game, having written for Kanye, had one of the best verses on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and having ghostwritten “Sicko Mode” for Travis Scott and Drake. In a new freestyle for Sway’s Universe, CyHi took shots at Joe Budden.

“Joe Budden, why you got so much hate in your heart / They gon let you f*ck around make hating an art,” CyHi rapped.

cyhi the prynce dissing Joe budden on a sway freestyle. pic.twitter.com/ot6Fbzrwcd — Philly till the death (@Chatnigga101) May 30, 2022

In a lighthearted response, Budden took to Twitter to respond to CyHi, asking why he was being name-dropped while on vacation.

“Why is Cyhi doing that to my name while I’m on vacation? That’s not nice,” Budden tweeted.

Why is Cyhi doing that to my name while I’m on vacation? That’s not nice. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 30, 2022

In another tweet, Budden took aim at the actual bar, calling it a “nasty ass bar.”

“& w that nasty ass bar too ….. you lot so lucky,” Budden added.

& w that nasty ass bar too….. you lot so lucky lol — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 30, 2022

The freestyle was later taken down, not because of lyrical content but because of a “technical issue.” Sway even confirmed it on his Twitter.

“Peace. To those asking. I decided to take down the @CyhiOfficial Freestyle down because of tech issues that interferes with his performance. It’s rare when it happens & I continue to learn from it when it does. He’s a DOPE MC! We aim to preserve the integrity @SwaysUniverse,” Sway tweeted.

Peace. To those asking. I decided to take down the @CyhiOfficial Freestyle down because of tech issues that interferes with his performance. It’s rare when it happens & I continue to learn from it when it does. He’s a DOPE MC! We aim to preserve the integrity @SwaysUniverse — Sway Calloway (@RealSway) May 30, 2022

CyHi later responded to Budden’s tweet, saying that he’s lucky that they messed up his vocals, before calling out Joe Budden for one day praising someone and turning their back on the the next day.

“You’re lucky they fucked my vocals up lol up but you are a hater!!! Cause One day you champion a nigga then you turn around and say some weird shit. So you use my name for views so I just returned the favor!!” CyHi tweeted.

You’re lucky they fucked my vocals up lol up but you are a hater!!! Cause One day you champion a nigga then you turn around and say some weird shit. So you use my name for views so I just returned the favor!! https://t.co/oeDdMNIq2G — CYHI (@CyhiOfficial) May 30, 2022

We’re sure to hear about this on the next podcast episode.