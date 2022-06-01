There is no denying the talent that 1TakeOcho brings through his artistry. Since deciding to take his career seriously in 2020, the growth Ocho has made over the past two years through his vocals, songwriting, and overall concepts can be seen and heard as one listens from one project to the next.

Following his Ocho III DELUXE (2021), Undeniable II is the second installment of Ocho’s Undeniable series that is more meaningful than the music itself as he vulnerably speaks on personal stories & tragic events that have changed the world around him forever.

“This album is dedicated to my dad. I recently lost him last year and it broke me in a way I never felt before. I’m wearing his letterman jacket (on the cover) which symbolizes that I’m always protected by him and his presence and energy will always be here with me,” Ocho states. “I feel guarded and protected by my dad, my guardian angel. This is one is for you big dawg & everything from here on out!”

The cover, shot by Ifster, showcases Ocho standing in front of his dad’s lowrider that was passed down to him. Another symbol of protection & a reminder to himself to continue striving towards his goals not only to make himself proud but to make his dad proud as well.

Undeniable II contains 15 tracks with an opening intro from the West Coast’s coastguard himself, DJ Hed. Reminding all who listen to continue being undeniable. The project also features Kenai, Phats, Royce the Choice, Griff Tyler, 1TakeBoyz Jay, Quan, and Teezy.

Ocho explored new sounds within this project with production from Jonny Cash, KeezTheArtist, Jay Mllian, and more. You may stream the full project below.