Kayne West is loading up the roster with superstar talent on DONDA Sports. A few days ago, he added Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald. He announced that potential NBA champion Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics is now on DONDA.

Jaylen Brown has signed with Donda Sports, per @TMZ_Sports



He's the first NBA player to do so pic.twitter.com/x9Vqt0LVos — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2022

Although the news came just before Brown led his team to the NBA finals, it’s reported that he was the first to sing with DONDA Sports. He even signed before Aaron Donald.

According to TMZ, Brown, 25, Kanye West, and Brown have had a relationship for a while now, but things were made official after West attended the Warriors vs. Celtics game in March.

Advertisement

The signs were there — the two posed together postgame, and in fact, Brown was spotted wearing a Donda Sports hoodie while hanging with A$AP Ferg afterward.