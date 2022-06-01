It’s safe to say that the Lakers’ first season with Russell Westbrook has proven to be a bust. With Frank Vogel gone and Darvin Ham as the new head coach, the franchise is looking to fix their roster, but that doesn’t include trading Westbrook.

In an article by sports journalist Marc Stein, the Lakers are leaning toward keeping Russell Westbrook, hoping that Darvin Ham will be able to turn things around and give Westbrook an environment where he can thrive.

Stein wrote:

“The Lakers are tuning out the skeptics yet again and insisting to anyone who will listen that they would rather keep Russell Westbrook on the roster for next season than surrender additional assets to convince someone to trade for him. The Lakers are also said to be adamant that they won’t release the former MVP and eat his $47.1 million player option for next season after Westbrook picks it up.”

Hopefully, the Lakers will make a few more moves with the offseason approaching in just a few weeks, so there won’t be a repeat of this past season.