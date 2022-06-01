It was all good just a week ago.

While it looked like popular recording artist Lil Xan‘s career was on the rise with the announcement of a new headlining tour early last month. It appears the “Betrayal” rapper has called off the tour at the last minute, leaving the openers enraged for the late notification and airing out this displacement on social media.

Lil Xan is going out so sad he ditched his own tour and the band he was bringing on tour is saying fuck him now ☠️. pic.twitter.com/evotEidO4l — hy (@TheMindOfHY) May 31, 2022

Dropout Kings’ Adam Ramey, the opening act on Lil Xan’s upcoming tour, wrote on Instagram the following statement about Lil Xan’s immediate departure from his headlining tour with Born Dead clothing:

“Due to @xanxiety dropping off the Born Dead Tour, tonight’s show in Tampa, FL at Brass Mug is canceled. We were told tomorrow’s show in Jacksonville is canceled, as well. We are trying to save any show we can and perform for you all! Straight up fuck Lil Xan 100% I don’t even care. Dude is a total piece of shit for doing this to all the artists and staff involved in this. Decided to do this to everyone after everyone already left for tour, then doesn’t even show up to his set for so what fest. We’re still reaching out to every promoter on the remaining shows. Fuck it we’ll make it a headliner. The show must go on. Please bear with us during this. We’ll make it worth it.”

Following Dropout Kings hurling a series of disses Lil Xan’s way on social media, Xan released an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon that shed some light on his last-minute departure from the tour that included him insulting his former opening act. “I dropped off the tour because your management and booking agents were taking advantage of me. Your team dropped the ball. Your team did not have any accommodations or travel or anything a tour should. U just wanted to promote ur homies under my name and we tried to work it out but your team is obviously new at this. If you guys were smart you wouldn’t do burn bridges like that and act like you guys had the tour even planned right but have fun on your fuck lil xan tour.”

“S/o @dropoutkingsaz have a great “fuck lil xan tour,” Xan captioned. “I know you guys are new to this and I’m pretty sure you should talk with your booking agent Ashley on how bad she fucked the tour up for me and my team! But have fun on the tour fellaz my next tour is for my fans only not yours 🤍 wanna give them better openers and more Xanarchy @dropoutkingsaz. On top of that, I just got out of rehab 2/3 months ago and wanna stay focused on my sobriety and a tour might damage that! but no yall team didn’t care as long as they made their money.”

The time has officially arrived. The announcement of my final EP as “LiL Xan”… join the discord link in my bio for all the information on how it will be released, how you can get it and also how you can get my 1st project as “Diego” See you there! pic.twitter.com/CdbgbJBw14 — Lil Xan (@lilxanfuhyobih) May 24, 2022

He continued with a follow-up Instagram post: “Dam man I can never get a break it’s always an L for xan when I say this had nothing to do with bad ticket sales, I was even surprised how good they were selling for only having one album out ever but everyone doesn’t know how fucked of a deal it was for me? They were tryna use my name to increase their agency’s artist career, I’ve been taken advantage of before and learned from my mistakes like if this was my tour or had more control of it wouldn’t you think I’d have my brother @stevencamnon on it like every other tour I’ve done? Cmon man.”

In the midst of the tour cancellation, Lil Xan has announced new music on the way with the reveal of his “final” EP under the rap moniker coming soon. Breaking the news to fans on Tuesday, Xan shared that they can discover more information about the upcoming music on his Discord group. “The time has officially arrived,” tweets Xan. “The announcement of my final EP as “LiL Xan”… join the discord link in my bio for all the information on how it will be released, how you can get it and also how you can get my 1st project as “Diego” See you there!”