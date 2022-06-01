The Queen of Hip Hop Nicki Minaj was announced as the new Global Ambassador of the new sports betting company MaximBet and the new Creative Director of Maxim magazine on Tuesday (May 31). TMZ broke the news as the Pink Barbie creator shared the news with millions of followers across social media.

“I am so proud & excited to be the newest @MaximBetUSA investor, advisor and first global ambassador & creative director of Maxim,” tweets Minaj on Tuesday following the news break. “Make way for the Queen of lifestyle sports betting. Get ready for the best parties & more.”

The new positions were offered to Minaj in a new multi-year venture following her investment into the media company and its new sports betting entity. “I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a collaboration,” she said in a press release. “Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot-on as it relates to this partnership. I’m ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential Queen, and owner and open doors for others to dream big. Get ready for the sexy parties and remember: scared money don’t make NO MONEY!!!! HA!!! Place your bets!!!! Let’s GO!!!”

MaximBet, a subsidiary of media company Maxim, is a privately-held, licensed sports betting and iGaming operator that launched in 2021. Maxim Magazine was launched in 1995. The international men’s publication’s covers have featured iconic figures across pop culture, including Halle Berry, Mariah Carey, and Ashley Graham.

As a global ambassador, Minaj will be involved in merchandise, parties, partnerships, fan experiences, and branding all designed to bring together entertainment, sports, celebrity, and betting.

“We’re proud to announce the arrival of the First Lady of Sports Betting: @NickiMinaj,” tweets MaximBet on Tuesday. “She’s not just part of the MaximBet team; she steps in as the MVP.”

“Nicki is best known around the world as a mega superstar, but we know her as a brilliant businesswoman,” said Daniel Graetzer, CEO, MaximBet.

He continued: “Her role as a strategic advisor to MaximBet will be invaluable to us. She’s built one of the most powerful brands in the world, her own, and she’s applying that same savvy and creativity to our lifestyle sports betting brand. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with her — she is creative, smart, passionate and bold. There is no one better suited to helping us take this form of entertainment mainstream.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Nicki Minaj. She is an extraordinary entrepreneur and the leading artist of her generation, a combination that will be transformative for Maxim,” said Sardar Biglari, editor-in-chief of Maxim.

News of Minaj’s new deal with MaximBet/Maxim follows Cardi B’s first-ever Creative Director appointment with Playboy Centerfold last December.