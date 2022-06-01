Drai‘s Beachclub, Nightclub, and Drai’s After Hours celebrated Memorial Day Weekend with five days of nonstop partying from Thursday, May 26 to Monday, May 30. Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, Miguel, O.T. Genasis, Jarell Jackson, James Harden, Anthony Davis, and Odell Beckham Jr. were among the celebrities who turned up for Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, and Lil Baby’s epic Drai’s LIVE concerts, as well as late-night, partying at Drai’s After Hours.



On Sunday, May 29, Scott, Mill, O.T. Genasis, Beckham, Davis, and Harden attended Grammy-award winner Lil Baby’s gig, where he wowed the crowd with tunes including “Right On” and “In a Minute.” Chance the Rapper and Miguel shared a special VIP table at Drai’s After Hours later Sunday night, or early Monday morning, where they partied all night with friends.



Meek Mill played a full-length show at Drai’s Nightclub on Friday, May 27, followed by a daytime performance at Drai’s Beachclub on Saturday, May 28. Throughout the weekend, Mill went to Drai’s to see more performances.



Lil Wayne performed a full-length concert at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday, May 28, followed by a daytime performance at Drai’s Beachclub on Sunday, May 29. With classics like “6 Foot 7 Foot” and “Mrs. Officer,” he pumped up the crowd.

