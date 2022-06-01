Pharrell Announces New Single with Tyler, the Creator and 21 Savage

Fans of Pharrell, Tyler, the Creator and 21 Savage have a mega collaboration on the way. On Tuesday Super producer/ artist Pharrell revealed to his 10.6 Million Twitter followers a new song featuring Tyler, the Creator and 21 Savage.

The presumed artwork showed an animated version of the three artist standing side-by-side in front of a black background. The upcoming single titled “Cash In Cash Out” is set to arrive on June 10th. This will be the first collaboration between the three.

Check out the tweet below.

“CASH IN CASH OUT 💸 6/10 @tylerthecreator @21savage

http://pharrellwilliams.lnk.to/CICO.”

