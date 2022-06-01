Rolling Loud announces its return to the mecca of rap music with Rolling Loud New York 2022, following the recent announcement and sold-out presale for Miami 2022. RL NY returns to Citi Field in Queens, NY on September 23rd-25th, 2022, promising a combination of rap’s biggest artists, rising stars, and Five Borough favorites. Pre-sale tickets for Rolling Loud New York go on sale on June 3rd at 12pm ET at rollingloud.com/nytix, providing early admission to the festival at a special discounted lock-in pricing.



After a successful 2021 event, which was the first Rolling Loud outside of Miami to cover three days, Rolling Loud returns to New York. RL NY 2021 was a sold-out celebration of hip-hop in the genre’s birthplace, with headliners J. Cole and 50 Cent, as well as a laundry list of NYC artists past and present, including Bobby Shmurda, Joey Bada$$, Ferg, Sleepy Hallow, and more.

This year, Rolling Loud intends to grow its brand into a worldwide area. The news of Rolling Loud New York 2022 follows the festival’s announcement of Rolling Loud Toronto, the first-ever Rolling Loud in Canada, which will include an international lineup of A-listers, including headliners Future, WizKid, and Dave. This summer, Rolling Loud expands internationally with Rolling Loud Portugal (July 6-8, 2022) and WOO HAH! Fest in the Netherlands (July 1st-3rd).

