Soulja Boy’s ability to reinvent himself should be a case study in hip hop. The rap star has been going strong for over a decade and has always been able to adapt to the current times and keep himself relevant. You could say that Soulja might have some words of wisdom to give to the younger generation, and that’s something that Soulja wishes OG’s did for the younger generation of rappers.

Soulja took to IG live to air out his grievances about the older generation failing to educate the new generation of rappers who walked in their footsteps. Soulja also said he disapproves of OG’s remarks about the new generation.

“Don’t get it fucked up, you gotta work hard, you know what I’m saying? I feel like in a way, the motherf*cking game failed us because they not kickin’ back enough knowledge to the young n*ggas,” Soulja said.

“They not telling the young niggas how to get no money, y’all not tellin’ the young n*ggas how to go out and run up some bands. That’s why my young n*ggas out here going crazy, airing sh*t out, spinning sh*t. ‘Cause I feel like, they failed us in a way, like, all the OGs, y’all supposed to be kickin’ knowledge. Y’all supposed to be kickin’ game to the young n*ggas, so they really runnin’ up a bankroll,” he added.

“And that’s the problem! I’m trying to tell you, bro, like, n*ggas look back and be like, ‘Where did this n*gga go wrong’ or ‘What happened?’ I’m like, y’all not kicking back no knowledge to the young n*ggas.”

It’s a conversation that’s been going on for years, especially now with what seems to be a rise in rappers going to jail and engaging in violent crime. Do you agree with Soulja?