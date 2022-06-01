Former YG-artist Sadboy Loko links up with well-respected recording artists Kap G and YBE for the visual to his self-proclaimed summer anthem “Palm Tress,” out now, via Prajin Records. Stream it below.

MORE: SOURCE LATINO: Rosalia Newest Ambassador For Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Campaign

In the new visual, SadBoy, Kap G, and YBE cruises through the signature Los Angeles’ palm trees in a drop-top lowrider — headed to the high-profile house party. Worry-free by the coast, surrounded by real ones and baddies, they set the scene, each verse reflecting their own definition of what they’ve got going on “over here.”

Advertisement

From the Micheladas being sipped to the Cali being smoked, the visuals reflect each artists’ words perfectly. Through the smooth sounds of a keyboard and a clap on the beat, Sadboy Loko emanates the nostalgic feel of a West Coast summer perfectly.

“The new generation switched up the LA sound,” says SadBoy Loko, “new faces, new artists… but our sound has a summer vibe.”

MORE: [WATCH] Hulu’s “Look At Me: XXXTENTACION” Documentary Film Trailer

“Palm Trees” is the third single by Sadboy following previously released “Pit Lock” and “El Llamado de las Calles,” that generated over 900,000 streams across all digital streaming platforms. Sadboy’s latest release is set to appear on his upcoming project that features regional music star Lupillo Rivera as well as corridos artist Jorge Gamboa, Mexican rapper Aleman and Chicano king of auto-tune MC Magic. “Pit Lock,” “El Llamado de las Calles” and “Palm Trees” are available now on all digital streaming platforms.

“Palm Trees” is produced by Cricket.

Join the party now. Take a look at Sadboy Loko’s summer anthem below.