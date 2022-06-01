The Beef Continues Between D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique, King Of Comedy Says “Now I Know What Tyler Perry Knows”

The comedy world has been going through it these last few months. Between Chris Rock being slapped at the Academy Awards and Dave Chappelle getting tackled in the middle of a concert, the comedy world’s last thing is two of its legends beefing.

Welp, that’s exactly what’s happening.

Over the last few days, D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique have been embroiled in a beef that started over a debate about which one of the comedians was headlining a show in Detroit. Mo’Nique talked about her spat with D.L. while on stage, and D.L. responded by asking Mo’Nique if she was still mad about the deal she got from Netflix a few years ago.

D.L. and Mo’Nique posted their contracts on Instagram with conflicting details. D.L. posted his deal memo, which had him as the headliner, while Mo’Nique posted the contract she sent the promoter. The two’s show schedules also were different, with Mo’Niques saying she was the headliner and D.L.’s schedule saying he was headlining.

On his morning show on Tuesday morning, D.L. took the time to clear the air about his beef with Mo’Nique. calling the legendary comedian an “occupational hazard.”

“Now I know what Tyler Perry knows, I know what Lee Daniels knows, I know what Oprah knows, I know what Steve Harvey knows, I know what Charlamagne Tha God knows, I know what Netflix knows. Saying yes to Mo’Nique is an occupational hazard.”

Hughley continued to share his side of the story, blaming himself for taking a chance with Mo’Nique and asking why instead of handling her contract dispute with the promoters, she decided to rant about it on stage during her set.

You can watch D.L.’s remarks below.

Part 1. D.L.Hughley Questions Why Mo’Nique Lashed Out, Insulted Him & His Wife & Questioned His Sexuality: What Did Any Of That Have To Do With A Contract Dispute? pic.twitter.com/EhmIzWNTrk — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) June 1, 2022