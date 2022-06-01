The trial of the suspect in the murder of revered Los Angeles rapper will start Thursday. Nipsey Hussle born Ermias Joseph Asghedom was shot and killed outside of a business he owned in March of 2019.

Eric Holder is the man accused of killing him. The two were said to have had a conversation where Hussle supposedly told Holder he was getting a reputation of being a “snitch” just before the shooting.

READ MORE: Nipsey Hussle’s Family Launching Second Marathon Store

Advertisement

Holder, 32, was indicted in May of 2019. He faces one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm.

Hussle was 33 when he died and had been signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation record label. He won two Grammys almost a year after his murder.