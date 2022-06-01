VORY‘s new single “Daylight,” featuring YE (previously Kanye West), is now available to stream on all platforms courtesy of Dream Chasers Records/Universal Music Group.
“Daylight” is the second single from VORY’s upcoming album, Lost Souls, which will be released on June 3rd. YE, Ojivolta, 88-Keys, and Evan Mast co-produced the new song, which features VORY and YE serenading listeners and delivering deep poetry over an organ-packed groove. VORY released “Do Not Disturb (feat. Yung Bleu and NAV)” in mid-May before announcing the new collaboration.
You can hear the new single below.
Advertisement