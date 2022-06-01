VORY is Joined by YE for New Single “Daylight”

VORY is Joined by YE for New Single “Daylight”

VORY‘s new single “Daylight,” featuring YE (previously Kanye West), is now available to stream on all platforms courtesy of Dream Chasers Records/Universal Music Group.

“Daylight” is the second single from VORY’s upcoming album, Lost Souls, which will be released on June 3rd. YE, Ojivolta, 88-Keys, and Evan Mast co-produced the new song, which features VORY and YE serenading listeners and delivering deep poetry over an organ-packed groove. VORY released “Do Not Disturb (feat. Yung Bleu and NAV)” in mid-May before announcing the new collaboration.

You can hear the new single below.

Advertisement