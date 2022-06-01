The Mets continue to dominate the NL East, crushing the Nationals 10-0 at Citi Field, but it’s a guy holding his baby in t he outfield that’s made even more headlines.

It was during the bottom of the first inning yesterday when Starling Marte launched a two-run home run towards the center field stands. The ball bounced once out of the ballfield, and was quickly caught right over the railing by a fan holding tightly onto his one-year-old son. Watch the video below, the dad beamed with excitement as fans all around him joined in celebrating.

In Mets news, Trevor Williams pitched five scoreless innings in the win. Eduardo Escobar homered in the win while Mark Canha picked up four hits for New York. Patrick Corbin allowed seven runs over four and a third innings for the Nationals. Washington only had six hits in the loss.

The Mets are 34-and-17.