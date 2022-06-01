Yo Gotti has been named as a headliner for Dallas Southern Pride’s Juneteenth Unity Weekend festival, which will take place June 16-19, 2022. On Saturday, June 18, Yo Gotti will perform at the Mega Party alongside Erica Banks and Yella Beezy. The Mega Party will take place at Amplified and will begin at 10 p.m.



“Juneteenth Unity Weekend is a celebration and representation of the many intersections and beautiful mosaics within the Black community,” said Kirk Myers-Hill, president of Dallas Southern Pride.



The City Girls, Saucy Santana, and Moneybagg Yo, who will perform at the Juneteenth Unity Festival and Pool Party on Saturday, June 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Samuell-Grand Aquatic Center, are among the biggest names in hip-hop and entertainment confirmed for this unforgettable four-day weekend of festivities. The Emancipation Ball, as well as the must-see/must-do signature brunch presented by Myers-Hill on Sunday, June 19, will round out the weekend. Across 20,000 people from all over the United States and around the world are expected to attend the four-day event. The Juneteenth Unity Weekend will include a variety of community events and activations, such as health and wellness exams, COVID-19 vaccines, and fun for the whole family, in addition to music and performances.



The Juneteenth Unity Weekend was developed to honor Black people’s creativity and culture. The four-day experience continues to make a positive impact by uniting the community, celebrating freedom, providing a safe space for community gatherings, and infusing millions of dollars into the local economy as the official annual celebration for Black Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, and Queer (LGBTQ+) people in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex.



Visit https://dallassouthernpride.com for additional information and to purchase tickets.