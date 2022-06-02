Although it has never been a secret to her friends and family ‘King Richard’ actress Aunjanue Ellis opens up about being bisexual. “The way that I live my life, around the people that I live my life around, I am public about it,” Ellis says. “I’m very clear about being bisexual. I have a sweatshirt that says ‘Girl Bi’ that I wear everywhere.” she said in a statement to ‘Variety’ In her 30 years of acting, Why is her sexuality now the topic of discussion? Particularly in a world where every aspect of one’s life is discussed, in her “Nobody asked.” She told Variety. She even went as far as wearing it on her sleeve (literally), at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. With the word “Queer” spelled out in rhinestones emblazoned on the left arm of her red-hot Dolce & Gabbana suit jacket. But no one on the press line outside the Beverly Wilshire hotel asked Ellis about it. Ellis also says that its been it’s been Black women in the entertainment business who’ve said the most injurious things to her about queerness, with no regard for her sexuality. For reasons Ellis can’t quite put her finger on, people fail to recognize she’s part of the LGBTQ community. Who has gone as far as to send a mass email to her colleagues (she didn’t mention any names) regarding homophic remarks they’ve made “I was like, ‘Look, I love y’all. I appreciate my relationships and friendships, working and otherwise with all of you, but you need to know that I am bisexual,’” she recounts. “So when you say things, when you have felt your most intimate with me, that are queer-phobic, you are talking about me. And it hurts. “There is an assumption made of me — a presumption made of me. Is it because I’m a Black woman from Mississippi? Is it because I’m older?” she muses. “I don’t know what the mechanics are that goes into them not processing, or them not just being able to believe that in the same way I am Black, I am queer. This is who I am.” We are happy Anjanue is living her truth.