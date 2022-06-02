Louisville native Jack Harlow has been burning up airwaves, video shows and any other place where he could be seen or heard, but after popping up at the Kentucky Derby with a white suit and Drake as his wingman, anyone who caught a glimpse knows that it was nothing short of a movie waiting to happen.

In his latest video, Mr. Harlow pulls up to Churchill Downs with Drizzy and shoes so fresh, he had his bodyguards carry him across the grass so that they wouldn’t get dirt on them., thus, the concept of the track and visuals. Produced by Toronto’s Ace G and video directed by Kareem Johnson, Harlow spits his white boy rapper slang inside of the presidential suite n front of the Kentucky capacity crowd looking on.

This is the most recent visual offering from Harlow’s Come Home The Kids Miss You debut LP, which is available on all MSPs.

Advertisement