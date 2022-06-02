Jada Pinkett Smith returned to Facebook Watch with a new edition of Red Table Talk. The June 1 episode focuses on the realities of alopecia. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia and it became one of the main points of conversation after her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about her hair on stage at the 2022 Oscars.



In the latest episode of the award-winning show, Jada Pinkett gazes directly into the camera and delivered a message about the Oscars moment.



“My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need ‘em both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.”



After that message, Pinkett Smith would detail the condition, including the details like 147 million people suffering from alopecia.



You can see the full episode here.