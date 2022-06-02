New Prince Mural To Be Unveiled In Minneapolis Thursday Night

The Purple one now reigns over downtown Minneapolis! A mural of international icon, Prince. will be unveiled Thursday night in downtown Minneapolis at a Purple Block Party.

The massive 100-foot tall art display honors the late iconic entertainer. The artwork depicts portraits taken of Prince, born Prince Rogers Nelson at three separate points in his career. It sits at 1st Avenue and 8th Street, on the side by Target.

#repost @LondellMcMillan (Owner of The Source) Tonight, we celebrate my friend “Prince” in Minneapolis at the official unveiling of this amazing mural of his image showcasing 3 eras of the greatest overall artist & musician of…https://t.co/FONGOaethO #Prince #PrinceCelebration pic.twitter.com/roKpNhu4wu — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) June 2, 2022

The “Crown our Prince” mural initiative ceremony kicks off the return of Paisley Park’s annual Celebration at 7 p.m.. The events will last for the next four days filled with concerts, celebrity panels, and in-studio recording sessions. It is free and open to the public, scheduled to end at 10 p.m..

According to Kare11, Miami-based muralist Hiero Veiga was selected unanimously from a pool of 60 muralists worldwide. The completion of the legendary entertainers mural has been years in the making. The organizers worked closely with Prince’s family and estate to bring it to life.

Watch Prince’s sister Sharon Nelson speak with media about the importance of the mural honoring him below.

