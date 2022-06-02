Power might’ve been one of the most popular shows on tv until its original un-ended in early 2020, but with the success of its many spinoffs, it has continued to be one of the most popular shows on tv. Despite the show’s success, Omari Hardwick, who rose to fame after playing James St. Patrick, recently revealed how much he made per episode and how he even had to borrow money from 50 Cent at one point.

Hardwick appeared on The Pivot podcast where he revealed that he was not earning what he thought he should have been earning. “I still haven’t made what I should have made. I still never made the money—no, the money, I never made what I should have made. Never,” Hardwick said. “Period. It’s happening now, finally.” He noted that he fianlly felt like he made it when he landed the role in Power.

Hardwick then went into detail about how he was borrowing money from 50 Cent in the summers after the first and second seasons of Power. “He gave me $20,000 and the next summer he gave me $23,000,” Hardwick said, adding that he might’ve done it because of how much he adored Hardwick’s wife, Jennifer, and their two kids. “He might like them more than me. It was absolutely given in a way of, like, you know take care of the family bro, use that,” Hardwick added.

Hardwick went on to say how even by the show’s 6th and final season, he “never” go the salary he wanted. “How much do you think I made a week? An episode,” he asked the hosts. One guessed around $150,000 per episode. “You got it right, yeah,” he replied. “First time I’ve ever disclosed it.”