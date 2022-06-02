We’re already halfway through 2022, and so far, this has been a pretty exciting year for rap music. Lists have already begun to come out of the best albums of the year so far, and there are two albums that people have universally considered for that top spot: Pusha-T’s It’s Almost Dry and Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

It’s no doubt that these were both fantastic projects in their rights. While Kendrick has stayed quiet since the release of his project, Pusha-T has been on tour, and during his stop in Los Angeles on Tuesday, he took the time to declare It’s Almost Dry “Rap Album of the Motherf*cking Year.”

However, this is not the first time King Push has referred to his recent effort. During his press run for the album, he would say that It’s Almost Dry would be rap album of the year. In an interview with Complex earlier this year with Pusha’s manager Steven Victor, Push referred to the album as the best rap album. He added that “ain’t nothing fucking with it” once all the production on the album was finished and said that he was “on some one thousand rap superhero sh*t.”

Following the release of his fourth solo album, Push said in an interview with GQ that he’s already working on his next album. He played a snippet of a finished song, adding that this is a new era for him, then likening himself to Biggie when he switched his flow and persona between 1994 and 1997.

“This is a new era for me, for sure,” Push said. “Don’t you hear the flows, you hear the tones, you hear the character? Listen, remember what Big sounded like in ’94?…Then he turned to the [smoother] Frank White persona by ’96. By ’97 it was full blown. And by the time the transformation is done [my craft] will be mastered and ready. You’ll have a niche product.”

Even though we still have six more months of the year, trying to top It’s Almost Dry will not be an easy feat.