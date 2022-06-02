Rick Ross is known for being “The Boss” due to his persona and successful business ventures outside of hip hop. Rozay had some pretty blunt words of advice for those who beg for handouts, saying that begging will get you nowhere in life.

Ross took to Instagram earlier this week to share his thoughts on people who beg for handouts, calling them “f*cked up” and detached from reality.

“I already know how it go. That’s why I go hard because I know how it go,” Ross said. “You could be in a room full of the wealthiest mutherf*ckas in the world and tell them, ‘I have nothing, I’m hungry.’ And they’re going to look at you and say, ‘Well what the f*ck are you doing standing next to me begging? Why the f*ck aren’t you working?'”

Ross continued, saying, “What the f*ck have you established? What have you done with yourself since the f*cking beginning of time? Where’s your brother, where’s your mother, where’s your father, where’s your f*ckin’ kinfolk? You don’t have any friends? You don’t have anything to establish yourself or worth something in anyone’s life?’ That’s what they’re going to tell you. So, if you think begging is going to get you something, you f*cked up.”

Ross definitely went in and ruffled the feathers of some people. His comments were met with mixed reactions while some users on social media agreed with his message and others took offense to it. Waka Flocka was one of the people who disagreed with Ross’ message.

“But where’s the morality?” Waka commented under the video.

You can watch Ross’ full take here.