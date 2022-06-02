According to several confirmed reports, former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead in his Texas apartment yesterday(June 1). He was only 38 years old.

None of the reports of Barber’s death have revealed a cause of death, however, the Dallas Cowboys released a statement about their former player, stating, “We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III,” the statement reads. “Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

The Bears also offered a statement, saying, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Bears RB Marion Barber III. Our hearts go out to his family & friends.”

Selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft, Barber played his entire career except for one season with the Dallas franchise, only to play a lone, last season with the Chicago Bears before he retired. The Minnesota native was named to the Pro Bowl in 2007 despite not starting a game for a 13-3 team that finished with the best record in the NFC. He led the Cowboys with 975 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns in his second season.