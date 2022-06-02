Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy and Lil Poppa announced the release of their new joint single “Big League,” which is currently available to stream on all platforms.

“Official song of the NBA Finals to coincide with Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors,” Gotti wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the basketball-themed hit. With his songs, the Memphis mogul also pays homage to Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant: “Hit a Ja Morant shot, get ’em big mad.”

Murda Beatz produced the new album, which comes after CMG was named “The Hardest-Working Label in Hip-Hop” and featured on the cover of Billboard. CMG CEO Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, and Lehla Samia were among the cover stars.

You can hear the new single below and check for it during NBA Finals coverage.