Shoe Palace has teamed up with Paramount Consumer Products once again to create an apparel collection inspired by Paramount Pictures’ The Godfather. T-shirts, crew sweatshirts, hoodies, and shorts are all exclusive to Shoe Palace. The collection is limited and scheduled to coincide with The Godfather’s 50th-anniversary celebration.

The Godfather x Shoe Palace collection incorporates memorable phrases, poster art, and pictures from the acclaimed film into apparel that embodies the Shoe Palace aesthetic. A likeness of the great Vito Corleone, the Don, appears on several of the goods. Fans of the classic will enjoy the respect shown to each piece in the collection.

The Shoe Palace x The Godfather collection launches only at Shoe Palace stores and on shoepalace.com. Pick up the collection before the entire line sleeps with the fishes. You can see the pieces below.

