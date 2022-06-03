A few months after former President Barack Obama took office, five-year-old Jacob Philadelphia stepped into the Oval Office with his father who was then a National Security Council staffer, mother and older brother, unaware that he would become part of the legacy of America’s first Black commander-in-chief. During the short visit, Jacob quietly asked the President, “I want to know if my hair is just like yours,” After hearing the question, Obama remarked: “Why don’t you touch it and see for yourself?” bending over to a hesitant Jacob with Obama insisting “Touch it, dude!” White House Photographer Pete Souza Captured the moment and named the shot “Hair Like Mine” which would go viral and become one of the most iconic shots of his presidency. Jacob, now 18 years old, graduated from high school in Uganda last week. Ahead of his graduation , Jacob got a chance to reflect on the image on a surprise call with the former President. “That was a pretty big highlight of my life,” Jacob said of the photo. “It is very wonderful to see representation in the government because if I get to see another Black man be at the top, be at that pinnacle, then I want to follow that lead.” Jacob also shared with the former president that he plans on attending the University of Memphis and study political science. “I think the White House visit clearly inspired you, I hope,” Obama said. “Yes, it really has,” Jacob responded. Former President Barack Obama shared the video on Twitter with the caption. “Jacob Philadelphia was five years old when he visited the Oval Office and asked if his hair was like mine. That photo became one of our favorites – a reminder of the power of seeing yourself in your leaders. Today, he’s graduating from high school! Check out our recent reunion.” Take a look at the inspiring moment below.

Jacob Philadelphia was five years old when he visited the Oval Office and asked if his hair was like mine. That photo became one of our favorites – a reminder of the power of seeing yourself in your leaders.



Today, he's graduating from high school! Check out our recent reunion. pic.twitter.com/gB39hFS3Wp — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 27, 2022