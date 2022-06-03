Waka Flocka Flame, whose real name is Juaquin James Malphursis, has added a second degree to his resume. Waka received an honorary professor degree in Humanitarianism and Philanthropy from the Bible Institute of America. This means the Atlanta rapper and entrepreneur can accept a position as a professor and actually teach a classroom of students. From now on it’s Dr. Flocka Flame.

when you think of Waka Flocka Flame i want y’all to think anything is possible — Waka Flocka (WakaFlocka.eth) (@WakaFlocka) June 2, 2022

According to TMZ, the “O Let’s Do It” rapper was awarded his degree alongside legendary civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson. Waka earned a separate doctorate degree in the same field of study in 2020. Ever since his little brother died of suicide in 2013, Waka has pivoted his brand to focus on mental health initiatives.

