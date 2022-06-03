Diddy Hosts Quality Control Music CEO, Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ Second Annual Black Ball in Atlanta, GA

Sean “Diddy” Combs threw a black-tie birthday celebration for Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas in Atlanta, GA on Wednesday night.

Diddy toasted the celebratory evening with expertly made CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka and DeLeón Tequila cocktails, while DJ D-Nice kept the audience on the dance floor. The drinks included CÎROC Red Berry QC P, DeLeón Tequila “Love” Margarita, and DeLeón Tequila Repaloma.

“The Black Ball” celebrated Thomas in a strict black-tie dress code and attendees included Quavo, Takeoff, Lil Baby, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jermaine Dupri, 2 Chainz, DJ D Nice, Coi Leray, Lakeyah, Young MA, Moneybagg Yo, Corey Gamble, Atlanta’s mayor Andre Dickens and many more.

You can get the recipes of the night below.

DeLeón Tequila “Love” Margarita

1.5oz DeLeón Blanco Tequila

½ oz Orange Liqueur

½ Fresh Lime Juice

½ Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ Simple SyrupOrange slice (If no oranges use limes)

DeLeón Tequila Repaloma

1.5oz DeLeón Reposado Tequila

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

¾ Fresh Lime Juice

½ Simple Syrup

Club SodaLime garnish

CÎROC Red Berry QC P

1.5oz CÎROC Red Berry Vodka

½ Creme de Casis

½ Orange Liqueur

½ Fresh Lime Juice

Sparkling WaterLemon garnish