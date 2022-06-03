GIVĒON’s long-awaited full-length debut album, Give Or Take, will be released on June 24, 2022, via Not So Fast/Epic Records. The Long Beach singer has just released a cinematic and elegant album trailer to set the tone for the album.

In the clip, he sits in a condo with his mother, absorbed in conversation, while he studies the Los Angeles metropolis below him, setting the tone for what fans might expect from this project. Intercut with these introspective moments are scenes of live footage and memories, evoking tension and emotion at the same time.

With the ballad “Lie Again,” he recently announced the release of Give Or Take. The music video has now received over 8.9 million Spotify streams and 4.4 million YouTube views.

You can pre-save the album here.