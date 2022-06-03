GoGo Morrow dazzle listeners with an accountability check-in for her major label debut, “In the Way.” The song details Morrow’s experience with a questionable romantic relationship. She sings:

You love me when it’s convenient

Can never tell when you mean it

If you’re not always in it

Maybe you should let someone else get it

The level of commitment that Morrow exhibits is not reciprocated. Therefore, the person she’s giving her time to could be spent on someone who would not only match her energy, but value her. Hence, the title and hook, “you ‘in the way.'”

The song is accompanied by visuals where GoGo Morrow interacts with her love interest. While some exchanges are pleasant, both Morrow and her love interest expression doubt for their relationship’s future.

“In the way” is GoGo Morrow’s major label debut. The track is produced by Harmony “H Money” Samuels. Morrow’s career began after being discovered on YouTube, which led to performance cameos at some of the biggest festivals and venues in her native city of Philadelphia, including Roots Picnic, Made In America and The Theatre of The Living Arts (TLA).

She has toured as both an opening act and back-up singer for Lady Gaga, Marsha Ambrosius, Wiz Khalifa and more. In addition, Morrow appeared on James Corden with Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir.

After catching the eye of multi-media mogul, Kenya Barris, he signed her to his joint venture with Interscope Records through his Khalabo music label. Barris has also partnered with B.O.E.

Now GoGo Morrow is taking her talents to develop a solo career with her debut track, “In The Way.”