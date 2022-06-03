The Hot Girl coach turns up like a Texas heat wave on a July day for her new official video for “Plan B.” Teaming up Mugler, the French fashion house and Megan Thee Stallion bridge the intersection of music and style in a simplistic, sensual and fashionable way.
The “Plan B” visual sees Thee Stallion in a confident and ultramodern setting. Directed by Mugler creative director Casey Cadwadaller and co-directed by John Miserendino. While Cadwallader also created the fierce custom looks that the “Savage” rapper wears throughout the video.
The Houston native enters on a liquid runway wearing a revealing cropped, fitted blazer with black and see-through cutout leggings that accentuate her natural statuesque build.
Next, we then see Meg in a signature Mugler bodysuit with plunging neckline and cheeky slits revealing her snatched waist. The all-black backdrop highlights her accompanying sheer thigh-high tights and pointed black stilettoes as she boldly spits bars over the nostalgic sample of Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” featuring Raekwon and Ghostface Killah.
“All them ho*s wanna look like me. (look like me). Bi**h most likely only fu****g you just to spite me (ayy, ayy, just to spite me). But please don’t get it twisted, I ain’t tripping. I never put my faith in a ni**a, bi**h, I’ma die independent (ayy, ayy, woah, woah, woah).”
The body oddy oddy author serves silhouette realness in her third look. Donning an all nude, flesh-toned bodysuit and an adorning, sheer black head covering. Posed like a literal piece of art, Megan left no crumbs.
Towards the end, Megan Thee Stallion pokes it out while rapping in a water scene seemingly completely nude.
Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us on social media.