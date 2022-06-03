Recently, Hov’s homie Kanye West recently signed Boston Celtics shooting guard to DONDA sports, after the game Jay-Z fully embraced Jayson Tatum, after Boston defeated the Warriors 120-108 in San Francisco.

JAYSON x JAY Z 🤝 @jaytatum0 and HOV following the @celtics Game 1 win. pic.twitter.com/WWN2jJUVvk — NBA (@NBA) June 3, 2022

Is Jay-Z aiming to sign J.T to his Roc Nation Sports agency? Who knows? What we do know is Jay-Z is a huge sports fan and he has a sports business, so it’s not a surprise to catch the music and business mogul court-side.

Of course, we all know that Jay-Z was once part-owner of his hometown Brooklyn Nets, but had to give his shares up because of a conflict of interest with Roc Nation Sports. Regardless of whether Jay went to the Warriors game for business purposes of not, he witnessed a great show.

In Boston’s 120-108 win, Jayson Tatum finished with 12 points and 13 assists. Stephen Curry finished with 34 points, including going for 21 in the first quarter off of six made 3-pointers.

Will Hov be at game 2? Only time will tell. The next game will be back in San Francisco in the Chase Center.