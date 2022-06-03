If you listen to the Joe Budden Podcast, you would know that Joe Budden frequents a few strip clubs in New York City and has been vocal about the lack of diversity and blatant colorism at NYC strip clubs. Budden took to Instagram on Thursday morning to issue a warning to NYC strip clubs.

“NY strip clubs, not only are you not hiring Black women, but you’re purposely hiring the SAME exact girl..” Budden said. “Your promoter having a type is gonna lose yall money this Summer.. this is disgusting (not the girls, the optics).”

Joe Budden on NYC STRIP CLUB Bartenders pic.twitter.com/MpxvuO2h7o — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) June 2, 2022

Many on social media came out in support of Budden’s remarks, noting the lack of diversity in NYC strip clubs. Others, however, made fun of Joe Budden, more so because he was taking a stand for inclusion in the strip clubs.

Joe Budden actually right about that strip club topic — Hip Hop + Art = The Culture (@RAHGRIZZ) June 2, 2022

I’m not big on strip club culture but I fuck wit what Joe Budden said bout Ny clubs hiring the same bitch 15x lol especially the pic he used — 🅰️ (@BeenBoomin) June 2, 2022

This is literally the same girl copied and paste. No variety whatsoever. Not everyone who goes to a strip club have the same type, yall need to switch it up. @JoeBudden said it perfect. pic.twitter.com/0qKmbWR4M0 — The Real Destiny Marilyn (@sweet_novacanee) June 2, 2022

Why is Joe Budden the Malcom X on strip club issuses https://t.co/x0yrFrD8hW — L (@AsthmaKid) June 2, 2022

Only Joe Budden would notice a lack of diversity in a strip club staff😂 atleast he’s standing up for something idk https://t.co/zV7qmqzRfh — Dushane’s Jacket (@canigetabible) June 3, 2022

However, there were some people who didn’t support Budden. DJ Akademiks reposted Budden’s message on IG and Waka Flocka commented under, calling Budden a “soft ass.”

“Man shit yo soft ass up,” Waka replied. Budden then replied to Waka, “@wakaflocka or what?”

#JoeBudden ruffled some feathers with this strip club take! 👀 Is he speaking facts? pic.twitter.com/boQ3Gv671S — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 2, 2022

It is unclear why Waka responded to Budden’s message that way. Maybe Waka is on the list of artists that Budden has beef with. Regardless, do you agree with Budden?