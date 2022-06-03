Kevin Liles Takes The Stand, Judge Denies Bond For Young Thug: “A Danger To The Community”

Atlanta rapper Young Thug is going to remain in prison until his trial date after being denied bond in his RICO case.

Fulton County judge Ural Glanville said during a hearing Thursday that he has concerns about Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, being “a danger to the community.”

According to Variety, CEO of 300 Entertainment, Kevin Liles even took the stand and testified that Thug who is signed to his label is “like a son” and he was willing to put up his own wealth and business to secure his bond. Machine Gun Kelly also provided character testimony on Thug’s behalf.

Legendary music executive Kevin Liles testifies on behalf of Young Thug during bond hearing pic.twitter.com/GK5zuog2Mw — Daily Loud (@dailyloudclips) June 2, 2022

Prosecutors argued he is the head of Young Slime Life. Allegedly a street gang that has committed multiple murders, shootings and carjacking’s over the last decade.

The 56-count indictment includes charges of murder, robbery, witness intimidation, drug and gun possession, drug dealing and carjacking. Other notable YSL rappers were also named in the indictment, including Gunna, who was denied bond last month.

Despite the strong plea from Thug’s defense, the judge sided with the state denying bond, while also citing a possible flight risk. Adding that Thugger would pose a risk of committing additional felonies, as the “top dog” if he were released.

Young Thug denied bond. The proffers made by ex YSL members and even some indicted with him played a big part in the judge denying his bond. pic.twitter.com/nhwJXriHa8 — muliani (@MulianiEnt) June 2, 2022

Young Thug is being held at Cobb County. He faces charges of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang. His trial date set for January 9, 2023.

