After about three years, fans finally got a new project from Post Malone. Overnight (June 3), Post released his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache. The 14-track project from Post includes features from The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, Doja Cat, The Kid LAROI, and more.

Post Malone took Instagram to share his excitement about his Twelve Carat Toothache a few weeks ago. He said that he “put his heart and soul into it and couldn’t wait for everybody to hear it,” He wanted everybody to hear it.” Now everybody can listen to it. Before the album’s release, he dropped “Cooped Up,” featuring Roddy Ricch, and “One Right Now” with The Weeknd.

Twelve Carat Toothache is Post Malone’s follow-up to his 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding. That album debuted at No. 1 on the weekly Billboard 200 chart dated Sept. 21, 2019, and spent five weeks at No. 1 during the 2019 chart year. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the “White Iverson” rapper said that this album “album is his “favorite” body of work to date. Hopefully, it will share the same success as his previous albums. Listen to Twelve Carat Toothache below.

