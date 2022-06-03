There is little doubt that your work will be seen by your peers if it has already been aired on BET and MTV. RealmuzikSK has been doing a lot of that recently, so it’s no surprise that Yung Bleu chose to jump on board with his latest EP, Up A Level.

The EP comes with a video for “Pain,” which features both Yung Bleu and RealmuzikSK this tune in particular is a standout song, taking listeners through a breakup story about betrayal and the agony that comes with it.

Realmuzik, a native of Amite City, Louisiana, has had a rocky road, having encountered homelessness after dropping out of school at the age of 16. He has faced the anguish and battle to subsist while pursuing a musical career rather than a formal degree, yet despite this, he creates Hip Hop that truly reaches the soul.

“My upbringing played a major role in who I am today,” he says. “Lessons I learned from family, the streets and people in my circle are very valuable to who I am.”

Up A Level captures that feeling and includes three tracks that demonstrate his limitless potential. With Pit Bull, Mo3, K. Michelle, Shaggy, Johnny Taylor, Wiz Khalifa, and Rick Ross as influences, the EP is an example of an artist running his own race, and with Yung Bleu in the mix, Realmuzik is bound to come out on top.