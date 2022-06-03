The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) game between the Hamilton Honey Badgers and the Scarborough Shooting Stars will be live-streamed on Saturday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report. The Shooting Stars’ lineup will include the multi-talented J Cole, who has now appeared in three CEBL games after previously appearing in three games for the Rwanda Patriots BBC in the Basketball Africa League. The unique live stream event will be available only on the B/R app in the United States, and it will be Bleacher Report’s debut CEBL broadcast.

Rod Black, Warren Ward, and Savannah Hamilton will cover the game. This is the Scarborough franchise’s first home game, as they take on Hamilton for the first time in CEBL history.

Fans using the B/R app will be able to use the platform’s features to interact with other B/R app users in real-time while watching the game. All of the action will be covered and amplified by Bleacher Report’s #1 most engaged social platform.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Bleacher Report to deliver a CEBL live game experience to their vast audience. The exposure of the CEBL and our entertaining brand of basketball through B/R will ensure fans everywhere have access to watch NBA and top-level international talent on a platform that fits so perfectly with the cultural and global component of our game,” said Mike Morreale, CEO & Commissioner, CEBL.