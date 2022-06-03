If someone said Stephen Curry would have six 3-pointers in the first quarter and Jayson Tatum would only have 12 points, you would think the Warriors would win, right? Well, that didn’t happen. Despite an aggressive start for Curry, the Boston Celtics still stole game one of the NBA Finals, 120-108.

The young Boston Celtics, who collectively have zero finals experience, leaned on a combination of energetic youth athleticism and veteran leadership. The 15-year season vet, Al Horford, led the Celtics with 26 points, including a career-high six 3-pointers.

Al was on target 🎯 pic.twitter.com/A84aUar44T — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 3, 2022

“I felt like the guys kept finding me time after time. Also, Derrick White hit some tough shots there, too,” said Horford, who turns 36 on Friday (June 3). “I was just getting the looks, knocking them down. That’s that.”

The Warriors put on a show scoring 38 points in the third and led 92-80. The former San Antonio Spur, Derrick White, added to the 3-point mirage. White finished with 21 points and shot 5-8 from behind the arc. Going into the fourth quarter, the Celtics trailed by 12.

However, in the fourth quarter, Boston beat the Warriors at their own game. They hit their first seven 3-pointers en route to a 40-16 fourth quarter. That fourth-quarter exposition for the Celtics led them to take the game in San Francisco. Stephen Curry, who finished the first quarter with 21-points, finished the game with 34.

Tatum, despite having only 12-points, played a role as a play-maker. He finished with 13 assists, and his running mate Jaylen Brown, the new addition to Kanye’s DONDA Sports, finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

JB turned it up a notch in the 4th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SPQhIpIZ6W — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 3, 2022

Golden State will have a chance to even this best of seven series on Sunday night back at Chase Center.