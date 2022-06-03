SOURCE SPORTS: LeBron James Becomes First Active NBA Player to Become a Billionaire

Crown him King of NBA Forbes. LeBron James has been named the first active NBA player to become a billionaire.

Forbes reports the other two NBA billionaires are Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant, both of those legends received the status in retirement. King James is still lacing them up for the Los Angeles Lakers while he crosses the billi threshold.

Along with racking up 100s of millions for his work on the hardwood, James owns the SpringHill COmpany, which produced his version of Space Jam, invested in Blaze Pizza, and is an owner of Fenway Sports Group, and more.

