The collaboration between Louis Vuitton and the National Basketball Association continues (NBA). The Virgil Abloh-designed collection, which debuted in 2020 and is now in its third season, is inspired by travel. This new collection, dedicated to baggage, continues to honor the basketball ideals Virgil Abloh adored and mirrored in all of the pieces he designed for the Maison: an appetite for challenge, team spirit, messages of camaraderie, and universality.

This season, the Christopher bag, famous Keepall 55, Dopp Kit, and Pocket Organizer all appear, along with two remarkable pieces: an eight-watch case and the distinctive Malle Courrier, all of which are dressed in NBA colors for the first time. All of the bags are made of Monogram-embossed electric blue Taurillon leather and include a new enormous LV trademark in the shape of a basketball, which is colored to match the NBA emblem.

For the NBA’s Larry O’Brien Trophy, the pinnacle of basketball performance, Louis Vuitton has produced an amazing new Official Travel Trunk. The artisans at Louis Vuitton’s famed Asnières workshop, just outside Paris, carefully handcrafted a brand-new Louis Vuitton Travel Trunk for the NBA’s revamped Larry O’Brien Trophy to secure it in style. It boasts an exterior coated in emblematic Monogram canvas with heavyweight brass fasteners and fittings and an interior lined with soft microfibre and featuring the NBA’s 75th Anniversary logo, based on the trunks the Maison has been creating for over 160 years. The trunk’s folding doors are hand-painted with a V – for victory – in the NBA’s red, white, and blue and a basketball emblem containing Maison’s initials, a mark of Louis Vuitton’s affiliation with the league.

You can see the new pieces from Louis Vuitton below.